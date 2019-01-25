Världen
Anti-government protesters rally in Khartoum, Sudan, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. Hundreds of protesters are marching again in and around Sudan's capitol Khartoum, the fourth week of unrest that began over the rising price of bread and a failing economy but which now calls for the ouster of autocratic President Omar al-Bashir. (AP Photo) Foto: AP/TT
Stora protester i Sudan
Protesterna fortsätter
i landet Sudan i Afrika.
På tisdagen gick flera
hundra människor mot
presidentens palats
för att protestera.
De kräver att presidenten
Omar al-Bashir ska sluta.
Demonstranterna
stoppades av polis som
sprutade tårgas på folk.
Protesterna mot presidenten
har hållit på i flera veckor.
De började när priset
på bröd hade höjts i landet.
Minst 26 människor har
dödats i bråken med poliserna.
8 SIDOR/TT
25 januari 2019